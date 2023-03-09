2 arrested in separate Tuesday homicides in Alexandria; body of man found identified

The Alexandria Police Department has investigations going after two separate homicides and a body were found at different locations Tuesday.

The Alexandria Police Department has investigations going after two separate homicides and a body were found at different locations Tuesday.

The body of a man near the road in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street was reported to the department around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The department on Wednesday afternoon identified the man as Alexandria resident Michael Robert Lee, 39.

The location where Lee's body was found is about two blocks off Jackson Street and near Interstate 49. An investigation into the cause of Lee's death is continuing.

Just over an hour after Lee's body was found, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Street about gunshots that were fired.

Officers found the body of Montravious Gibson, 38, near South Street's intersection with Furby Street, a residential and business area behind the main U.S. Postal Service facility.

Detectives arrested Alexandria resident Donquil Jawun Gatson, 25, on a charge of second-degree murder. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a $1 million bail.

Later, on Tuesday around 6:37 p.m., police were sent to a home in the 1400 block of Ashley Avenue because someone had been shot.

They found a 20-year-old Alexandria resident, Dietrich Deshawn Gaines, shot inside the house. He died later at a hospital.

A 17-year-old girl later was arrested by detectives on a charge of second-degree murder, reads the release.

Investigations are continuing into each incident. Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call the Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

People also can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or use the group's app that can found at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

