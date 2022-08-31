2 arrested after shooting, car chase

Aug. 31—LAURINBURG — Two are in custody after a shooting and a brief car chase this afternoon.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, around 2:50 p.m., officers were on patrol and heard gunshots. The officers saw a 17-year old fire a gun toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop on S. Caledonia Road. When the officers pulled into the parking lot, the teen entered the store and the vehicle fled the scene. The teen was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

According to police, the shooting started when the vehicle passed the teen and began firing in his direction, then the 17-year-old returned fire on the vehicle. As police were on the scene investigating, the vehicle returned and officers attempted a traffic stop with the driver of the fleeing vehicle. After a brief vehicle chase, the driver, Dewayne Dewitt Caple, 25 of Airbase Road, was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified due to being a juvenile, was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile on a juvenile petition.

Caple has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from an enclosure, discharging a firearm in the city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a machine gun, felony fleeing to elude, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and multiple traffic violations. Caple was transported to Scotland County Detention Center.