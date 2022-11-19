2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood

Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.

When police arrived, they saw a gray Toyota fleeing the area. Officers followed the car before it crashed at Northeast 41st Street and Mary Gates Memorial Drive.

Police said three people got out of the car and ran away, leaving a rifle in the car.

Officers searched the area and arrested two of the suspects, and continue to search for the third.

The woman told police that the incident started as a fight disturbance several days ago and escalated to the point of a shot being fired Friday.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating and are working with prosecutors as the case moves forward.