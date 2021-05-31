2 arrested in shooting death of Midlands teen

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Ridgeway, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A 17-year-old from Winnsboro is charged with murder in the March 24 killing of Charlie Cason III, who was found dead in his Ridgeway home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager also faces charges of burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. The suspect was not identified due to his age.

Another Winnsboro man, 20-year-old Talib Akil Willingham, is also charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Cason’s killing is ongoing, and they expect to make more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on Cason’s death is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).