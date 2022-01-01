2 arrested in shooting at NC high school tournament basketball game, police say

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a shooting at Catawba College in Salisbury during a high school basketball tournament game.

Two teens were shot late Wednesday when a fight broke out in the lobby of the gym during half time of the North Rowan-West Rowan boys’ basketball game, police said.

A 13-year-old male was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after he was shot in one of his legs, WBTV reported. The teen was in stable but good condition, police said.

A 14-year-old shot in the forearm was treated at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and released, according to WBTV.

Police identified two suspects and arrested them Friday after obtaining custody orders against them, according to a Salisbury Police Department news release late Friday.

Each juvenile faces two counts of attempted murder, “with more criminal charges forthcoming,” police said in the release.

Police took the juveniles to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center, where they remained in custody Saturday.

In its news release, the Salisbury Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Statesville Police Department for help in the case.

The department also thanked the community “for all of the information given during this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is aked to call Salisbury police Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

At a news conference after the shooting, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes called the incident “a senseless” and “completely unnecessary” act.

About 400 people were in the gym at the time, Stokes said.

Shortly after the shooting, Catawba College told people on campus to shelter-in-place.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, the college said it was “angry & saddened” by the shooting.

“What should have been an enjoyable event was marred by senseless violence,” the tweet said. “We will continue to work to ensure the safety & well-being of our campus & local community.”