2 arrested after stealing more than $4,000 of supplies from construction site, Gwinnett police say
Gwinnett police said it arrested two men accused of stealing thousands worth of material from a construction site late on Thursday.
On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a suspicious person at a construction site on Old Peachtree Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Officers quickly responded and found two men running away from the area.
One of the suspects was arrested quickly, while the other one was arrested shortly after assistance from a helicopter unit and a police K-9.
The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Elvin Palma Cruz and 31-year-old Luis Palma Reyes, both of Lawrenceville.
After arresting Cruz and Reyes, officers recovered $4,000 worth of roofing shingles from the trailer.
Cruz was charged with theft by taking, loitering and prowling, open container, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, forgery 1st degree, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal, driving a vehicle without a current license plate (2 counts), obstruction (2 counts), and criminal trespass.
Reyes was charged with theft by taking, loitering & prowling, open container, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, forgery 1st degree, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal, driving a vehicle without a current license, obstruction and criminal trespass.
