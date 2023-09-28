2 arrested in stolen car after chase

Sep. 28—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two Charlotte men in a stolen car sped away after being stopped in Randolph County on Wednesday and led deputies on a chase for 21 miles, during which the driver tried to hit deputies' patrol cars, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office Highway Criminal Interdiction Team pulled the car over for minor violations on Interstate 85, but when officers approached, they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. When the men inside were asked to step out of the vehicle, the car sped away.

Deputies pursued the car southwest on I-85 into Davidson County, where the Davidson County Sheriff's Office assisted the pursuit. The car eventually stopped, and the men were arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen in Charlotte.

The driver, Tyreese Jonyale Wilkes, 22, was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Martrez Donnell Davis, 21, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.