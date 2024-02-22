Two people were arrested and a stolen gun was recovered after a SWAT team responded to a reportedly armed man Thursday afternoon in Plainview.

Plainview police responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of Houston Street, according to a statement from the police department.

The person reporting the incident to officials stated a man with a rifle under his jacket went into a residence in the 1900 block of Houston Street.

Responding officers were able to detain two suspects on scene.

The SWAT team arrived and conducted a search of the home at the corner of 20th Street and Houston Street, where one firearm was found. That firearm was determined to be reported as stolen.

One individual, Hector Rivera, has been arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. One juvenile is detained pending further investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after Plainview police SWAT response