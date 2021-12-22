2 arrested when stop reveals drugs, stolen weapon

Dec. 21—GOSHEN — Two people were arrested Monday as police investigated a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Officers conducted a traffic stop about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincolnway East and College Avenue on a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in several catalytic converter thefts, the Goshen Police Department said. While conducting the traffic stop, officers located methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.