2 arrested after Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Two men were arrested on drug charges after a recent traffic stop in Sherman County where an officer found 175,000 pills of fentanyl.

About 4:51 p.m. July 27, Stratford Police Chief Richard Coborn was on patrol eastbound near US 54 and Beaver Road when he encountered a white Toyota Camry with two men inside.

Coborn initiated a traffic stop after noticing traffic violations. The driver was identified as Maurice Bradford, and the passenger was identified as Devin Dunn.

The criminal complaint said during the stop, Coborn noticed inconsistencies in their stories about the trip and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the police chief found a loaded black handgun with a high-capacity magazine and a black duffel bag, which held approximately 175,000 blue M-30 fake pills inside in clear bags.

Bradford and Dunn were detained for further investigation, and they admitted to officers they were drug dealers from Wichita, Kansas, had traveled to Phoenix, Arizona in the days before the traffic stop and taking the pills to Wichita, according to the complaint.

Bradford stated during his interview with police that he was aware that he and Dunn were "trafficking 'blue pills' and added that he was to be paid $500-$1000 by Dunn upon completion of the trip," according to the criminal complaint.

The packages of controlled substances weighed about 18 kilograms and tested positive for fentanyl. According to media reports, the drugs had an estimated street value of more than $5 million.

The criminal complaint said Bradford and Dunn were taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

