2 arrested, suspected in slaying of 78-year-old man at CVS in Orange County

Deputies arrested two people Thursday who they suspect is responsible for the brutal shooting and killing of 78-year-old Uken Cummings, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Javonne Marece White, 19, and Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, were arrested Thursday morning and are both charged with first-degree murder and carjacking, according to OCSO.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies received a call about a shooting at 3:25 p.m. at a CVS pharmacy near Silver Star Road and N. Powers Drive. Deputies arrived and found Cummings with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies learned that Cummings had arrived at the CVS parking lot to pick up his medication. While returning to his Mercedes, two suspects confronted him and shot him, OCSO said. Then, the suspects took his keys and stole the vehicle. As the suspects backed up the Mercedes, they ran over Cummings and then again as they fled the scene.

Originally, OCSO stated it believed three suspects were involved and has not yet confirmed if they are looking for a third person of interest.

Munro and White were taken to Orange County Jail Thursday.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com