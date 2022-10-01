2 arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at Waikalani Valley game room

Oct. 1—Two men were arrested Friday for an alleged armed robbery in Waikalani Valley.

The men, ages 27 and 46, and another male suspect allegedly robbed a residential game room at gunpoint Wednesday at around 12 :50 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department said.

One of the suspects held victims at gunpoint while the other two took cash and personal property from them, police said.

Two of the suspects were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Charges are being sought with the Department of the Prosecutor's Office, according to police.