2 arrested on suspicion of mail theft from locations across the High Desert

Two people were arrested in Apple Valley on suspicion of stealing checks, credit cards and hundreds of pieces of mail from across the High Desert.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station said that on Aug. 8, an officer was dispatched to a report of stolen mail in the 11000 block of Neola Road.

The location is east of Kiowa Road, south of Del Oro Road and north of Wren Street.

Through investigation, the officer identified the suspects as

Jesse Robert Garcia, 36, of Victorville and Sabrina Ruth Martinez, 31, of Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, sheriff's officials served a search warrant at a home in the 21000 block of Nisqually Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials detained Garcia and Martinez at the home and said they recovered two loaded firearms and ammunition plus hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, checks, and credit cards.

Sheriff's officials did not say if the stolen mail was from residential mailboxes, locked neighborhood cluster boxes or U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.

Garcia and Martinez were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm, forgery, and possession of a forged check.

Bail for Garcia and Martinez was set at $25,000 each. They were scheduled to appear Friday in Victorville Superior Court.

Mail theft is considered a misdemeanor offense and is punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

To report stolen mail, notify the Postal Inspector at 877-876-2455 or at the USPS Office of the Inspector General at uspsoig.gov/investigations.

