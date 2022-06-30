2 arrested after Tacoma road rage shooting

On Wednesday, Tacoma police arrested two men connected to a drive-by shooting incident that happened June 23, the police department announced.

According to police, on June 23, Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the intersection of 29th Street Northeast and Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma for a report of a driver who could not feel his legs.

Medics who arrived requested the police when they discovered the man had been shot.

Officers learned that the man had been driving northbound on Norpoint Way Northeast when an SUV pulled up alongside him and its driver began yelling at him for driving too slow.

According to police, the man kept driving on Norpoint Way Northeast to 29th Street Northeast when shots were fired from the SUV, hitting the man.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Tacoma police detectives developed probable cause to arrest two suspects in the case. On Wednesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man for an investigation of first-degree assault and a drive-by shooting. A 19-year-old man was also arrested for an investigation of a drive-by shooting.

Both men were booked into the Pierce County Jail.