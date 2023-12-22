2 arrested after throwing various drugs out of truck window during chase with deputy, officials say

Two people are behind bars after the sheriff’s office say the pair led a deputy on a chase on a busy highway this week.

Habersham County sheriff officials said on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., a deputy on patrol attempted to stop a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Ga. 365 northbound near Hayes Automotive.

According to officials, the truck’s driver pulled over, but drove away from the deputy.

As the deputy chased the truck, he noted that the occupants threw suspected drugs out of the passenger window of the truck.

The pursuit quickly ended after the deputy initiated a PIT maneuver that caused the truck to stop against a bank on the shoulder of the highway near Kudzu Hill Drive.

The two occupants, 42-year-old Ronald Lindsey Bafile of Columbia and 31-year-old Megan Nichoel Bafile of Dahlonega, were arrested and taken into custody.

Ronald Bafile was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence and littering from a motor vehicle.

Megan Bafile was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, littering from a motor vehicle, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

