2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short.

The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.

The footballs had been ripped open at the seams, filled with marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, phone chargers, Wi-Fi devices and drug related objects before being sewn back together.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pair of suspects had already fled the detention center by the time guards realized what was inside the footballs.

Irwin County deputies, Ocilla police officers and South Central Drug Task Force agents were able to pull their car over and take them both into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found cash and a loaded gun in the car.

Neither suspect’s identities have been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: