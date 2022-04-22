2 arrested after traffic stop, chase in Bellingham

Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday after conducting a traffic stop in Bellingham, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Hemmi Road in Bellingham. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Ferndale, was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

The passenger was identified as a 38-year-old Bellingham man who had eluded police on April 19 and had a warrant for first-degree assault.

When the passenger was told that he had a warrant out for his arrest and was not free to leave, he started the car and drove off.

Deputies followed as the man drove recklessly between 55 and 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Deputies then ended their pursuit to coordinate with other deputies to stop the car.

A spike strip and a PIT maneuver were used and one of the car’s tires deflated.

The man stopped the car in the 100 block of West Axton Road and ran away on foot. He was found by a K-9 and taken into custody.

The man was booked for attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

