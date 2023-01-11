2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Jan. 11—Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on warrants and fifth-degree possession and Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, on a harassment restraining order violation, obstructing with force and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West William Street.

Identity theft reported

Deputies received a report of identity theft at 2:55 p.m. Monday on 650th Avenue in Alden.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:59 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School.

1 arrested on restraining order violation, burglary

Police arrested Christina Marie Williamson, 35, on a harassment restraining order violation and burglary at 11:25 a.m. Monday at 1230 Madison Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report of theft of money and other identifying information that was stolen at 3:25 p.m. Monday at 1611 Stevens St.