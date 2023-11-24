2 arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Rabun County after traffic stop

Two Georgians were arrested in Rabun County after a sheriff’s office traffic stop revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the car.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Michael Burton of Clarkesville and Missy Petrocelli of Mount Airy, for a tag violation while in Mountain City, Ga.

During the stop, deputies said a probable cause search involving a K-9 unit alerted positively on the car, indicating drugs were present.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force was called in to assist with the case.

As a result, Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, affixing a tag, and other outstanding warrants in a separate jurisdiction.

Petrocelli was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

