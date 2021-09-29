2 arrested in turnpike drug bust in Mt. Pleasant Township

Sep. 29—Two men are behind bars after state police said they were transporting 3 kilograms of cocaine on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday, according to court papers.

Denny Reyes Rosario, 32, of New York City, and Aneudy Bladimir Cuello Santana, 28, of Norwalk, Conn., are charged with drug offenses. They are being held on $200,000 bail each.

State police conducted a traffic stop on a BMW just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant Township. Police said the reason for the stop was a traffic infraction and a windshield obstruction.

Troopers did not say in court papers in which direction the car was traveling.

Reyes Rosario was driving and gave police permission to search the car. Troopers reported finding the drugs inside a compartment in the rear drivers side, according to court papers.

Three kilograms is equal to about 6 1/2 pounds.

Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. They are being housed at the Westmoreland County Prison. Preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 6.

The number of drug overdose deaths nationwide tied to cocaine has been on the rise in recent years, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration's 2020 Drug Threat Assessment. Officials said cocaine is being mixed with other drugs which has contributed to rise in deaths connected to cocaine.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.