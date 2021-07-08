2 arrested in unrelated incidents in Broadway

Jul. 8—Two men were arrested in Broadway Wednesday in separate drug-related incidents, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies assisted the Broadway Police Department after a report of a possible kidnapping, a Sheriff's Office release said.

Grey Vincent Sehulster, 21, of the 200 block of Saddlebrook Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on charges of possessing heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a domestic-related offense of second-degree kidnapping, the release said.

A caller to 911 reported that an unidentified woman had been taken in a vehicle from a residence against her will, the release. The caller described the vehicle as a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

A Broadway officer and narcotics investigators from the Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle a short time later on Watson Lake Road, the release said.

Sehulster and the victim were inside the vehicle.

About a gram of heroin was found when the Trailblazer was searched, the release said.

Sehulster's bail was set at $40,000.

Earlier Tuesday, narcotics investigators from the Sheriff's Office spotted Billy Joe Hodge Jr., 49, of the 500 block of Lloyd Stewart Road, Broadway, operating a vehicle on Main Street, a release said.

They were aware that Hodge did not have a valid driver's license and stopped the vehicle. Hodge was cited for operating a vehicle without a license, the release said.

During the investigation, Hodge was found to in possession about 1.5 grams of heroin, the release said.

Hodge was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Because the charge is domestic related, Sehultster was held without bail until he could appear before a District Court judge.

