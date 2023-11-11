2 arrested after vehicle rollover in Clovis, PD says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle rollover that was allegedly stolen in Clovis on Friday night, the Clovis Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call for a rollover vehicle around the intersection between Shaw and Sylmar Avenues at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned three vehicles were involved in the crash and two subjects fled the scene arriving at a nearby neighborhood. They saw one of the vehicles flipped on its side and another vehicle in the intersection.

Police state the vehicle flipped on its side was a stolen pickup truck.

Officers say the neighbors assisted them in finding the subjects by flagging them down and providing information. They requested the assistance of a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office air unit, Eagle One, which confirmed the two suspects hiding in the front yard of a home with people inside. They were contacted and taken into custody.

Detectives identified the suspects as 19-year-old Irving Cristobal-Martinez of Fresno and 28-year-old German Cristobal-Martinez of Fresno. Irving was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI, and hit and run and German was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated in public.

Officers says they are grateful to the neighbors who assisted with the search of the suspects.

The Clovis Police Department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at (559) 324-2800.

