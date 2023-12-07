2 arrested after violent retail theft in South Los Angeles

Two suspects were arrested after a violent confrontation during a retail theft in South Los Angeles.

The suspects were identified as Jahana Boyce, 25, and Andrew Ramirez, 27, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Aug. 31, Boyce and Ramirez entered a shop on the 8600 block of Avalon Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.

Inside, the duo began grabbing a variety of high-priced items before walking to the exit. An employee tried stopping the suspects from leaving. That’s when Boyce allegedly punched the worker in the face, knocking him to the floor, police said.

The suspects walked out of the store with the stolen merchandise and left the area. The altercation left the employee with severe injuries that required surgery.

The LAPD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force later identified the duo as responsible for at least four retail thefts across L.A.

They had been previously arrested on Aug. 16 for a retail theft in East L.A. where plainclothes officers were on site. Both suspects were charged with three counts of robbery, grand theft and conspiracy.

On Oct. 11, Ramirez was arrested during a traffic stop. A firearm was discovered in his car at the time. He was arrested for possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He is being held on $190,000 bail.

On Oct. 13, Boyce was also arrested during a traffic stop. Two firearms were discovered in his vehicle. He was arrested for possessing a loaded firearm and is being held on $240,000 bail.

On Dec. 5, Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Boyce pleaded guilty to one count of robbery with a great bodily injury enhancement. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Information on the store that was targeted and the amount of items stolen was not released as the incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-486-6958 or email 31480@LAPD.Online. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted to lapdonline.org under the “Anonymous Web Tips” tab.

