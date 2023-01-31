2 arrested after viral video of bus driver being slapped, kids climbing out of windows

Two people have been arrested after a fight broke out on board a Paulding County school bus between parents and a substitute bus driver.

Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this month after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.

Crystal Dawn Johnson, 43, and Ta’mara Tyisha Aborn, 28, have both been arrested and charged with battery. According to jail records, both Johnson and Aborn have since bonded out of jail.

Authorities have not confirmed how Johnson and Aborn were involved in the incident.

The parent who recorded the video, Samantha Lee, spoke with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington days after the incident.

She says it started when the bus driver refused to let certain students off the bus without their proper backpack identification tags.

Lee told Washington that seconds later, three parents stepped onto the bus to get their children. Then, according to Lee, the bus driver hit one of the parents.

The video did not capture the alleged attack by the bus driver, but when you freeze the video, you can see what appears to be the bus driver’s hand on a parent’s shoulder. Then, the video shows a parent slap the bus driver in the face.

The video then showed the driver close the doors and drive away with the children onboard screaming and hanging out of the windows.

Another video shows some of the children climbing out of the windows and into adults’ arms at a busy intersection.

The Paulding County School District said on Tuesday that the bus driver remains on administrative leave while they investigate. The bus driver has not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]