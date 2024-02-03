2 arrested on warrants face felony charges, Davenport Police say

Two suspects face felony charges after they were taken into custody Friday afternoon in Davenport.

Police told Our Quad Cities News crew that, about 12:30 p.m., officers took two wanted suspects into custody in the 1300 block of East Locust Street. Our news crew saw multiple law-enforcement cars at a gas station in the area.

Terrance Harris, left, and Lance Scott (Scott County Jail)

Terrance D. Harris, 31, faces a charge of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver meth. He was being held Friday night in Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, court records show.

Police say Lance L. Scott, 24, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited acts – manufacture, delivery, conspiracy or possession with intent, eluding – speed in excess of 25 mph over the limit plus participating in a felony, escape of a felon, second-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense. He was being held Friday night on a $1,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, court records show.

Our Quad Cities News will provide more details after the suspects appear before a judge in Scott County Court.

