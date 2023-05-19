2 arrested after Wednesday night shooting; victim in serious condition

May 19—Danville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the Aldi parking lot.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that 23-year-old Kaleb Cotton, of Danville, and 26-year-old Bradlee Williams, of Tilton, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the incident and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the parking lot at 502 S. Gilbert St. in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Alvin man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Webb said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition as of Friday morning.

According to Webb, detectives learned that both Cotton and Williams had gone to the Aldi parking lot to meet with the victim. During the meeting, Webb said one of the suspects shot the victim. Webb said items were then taken from the victim's person before the suspects fled the scene.

Danville police located Cotton and Williams together in the 300 block of Lynch Drive in Danville around 10 a.m. Thursday.

They were taken into custody and transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where they are currently being held and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.

No other information was released.