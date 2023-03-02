2 arrested while sleeping at Ga. gas station after doing drugs with child in backseat, deputies say

Two people have been arrested after deputies found them sleeping at a gas station with a child in the backseat.

Deputies say they were called to a Circle K on E. Highway 34 on Tuesday where they found a man and woman asleep in a car parked at the pumps.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While searching the car, deputies found drugs, drug paraphernalia and evidence that they had been doing drugs while at the gas station.

Both Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington were arrested at the gas station.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pope was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, cruelty to children and possession of drug-related items.

Arrington was charged with possession of heroin, cruelty to children and possession of drug-related items.

Deputies tried getting a family member to come to the gas station and take custody of the child, but were unable to get anyone to the scene. The child was instead turned over to the Coweta County DFCS.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: