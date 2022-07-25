2 arrested at white supremacist rally in Boston to face judge

Two people who were arrested at an “organized white supremacist” rally in Boston over the weekend are expected to a face a judge on Monday.

Christopher Hood, 23, of Pepperell, and Seth Rosenau, 27, of Jamaica Plain, are slated to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of affray, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Apparent members of the Nationalist Socialist Club, or NSC 131, gathered wearing face masks near the Civil War memorial in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning, and began chanting “off our streets.”

During the rally, Hood was allegedly involved in an altercation with Rosenau, a counter-demonstrator.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed Hood, the founder of NSC 131, being taken away by police in handcuffs.

A book reading event was occurring in the area where Saturday’s protest began, according to the DA’s office.

A third person, 21-year-old Tobias Walker, of Jamaica Plain, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and attempt to commit a crime. Boston police said Walker threw a recycling bin in the path of people getting into their cars and struck a vehicle with a metal object.

In response to the white supremacist actions in Boston, Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden announced that he’s adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases because he anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections.

