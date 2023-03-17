2 arrested after woman dies of alleged overdose

Mar. 17—A Kokomo couple was arrested after police say the drugs they dealt a woman earlier this month ended up killing her.

Emily Rouse, 22, and Dashawn O. Brown, 21, are each facing charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, per online arrest records.

Police say Rouse is also facing a Level 3 felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony charge of neglect of a dependent, a misdemeanor charge of dealing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Their charges stem from an investigation that began March 11 when police were called to the Pine Valley Apartment Complex in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive 27-year-old woman.

First responders were reportedly told prior to arrival that the woman might have been overdosing on fentanyl, per a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office.

Despite lifesaving measures, such as the utilization of Narcan, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was during their initial investigation that police reportedly uncovered a social media conversation the alleged victim in the case had with Rouse shortly before the she died, court documents indicated.

In that conversation, investigators note, the two women were reportedly discussing an upcoming drug deal, per court records. Police also believe Rouse and Brown were the only ones who ever supplied narcotics to the victim in the case.

On March 14, investigators ended up conducting a search warrant at an apartment in the 2400 block of Baxter Road, a residence believed to be connected to Rouse and Brown, per the affidavit.

During that search, police reportedly discovered 600 fentanyl pills, around 1.18 pounds of marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun, over $3,000 cash and digital scales, court documents stated.

Investigators believe those fentanyl pills were from the same batch of pills Rouse and Brown sold to the victim in the hours before her death, according to the affidavit.

Both Rouse and Brown are being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and they have jury trials tentatively scheduled for May in Howard Superior Court 1.

If anyone has additional information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Det. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the TIP411 app, contacting KPD at 765-457-1105 or calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.