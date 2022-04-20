2 arrested after woman found shot to death on back porch in Clayton County

Clayton County police have arrested two men in the murder of a woman found shot to death on a back porch earlier this year.

Police said they were called to a home on Arrowhead Boulevard about a person shot around 3:30 p.m. February 24. They found a woman dead on the porch at the location with a gunshot wound to the back.

During the investigation, Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor were identified as the suspects.

Police found a Glock pistol, multiple magazines and a variety of ammunition in Minor’s car.

Calloway and Minor were recently arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said what the suspects’ motive may have been.