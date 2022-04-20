2 arrested after woman found shot to death on back porch in Clayton County
Clayton County police have arrested two men in the murder of a woman found shot to death on a back porch earlier this year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said they were called to a home on Arrowhead Boulevard about a person shot around 3:30 p.m. February 24. They found a woman dead on the porch at the location with a gunshot wound to the back.
TRENDING STORIES:
Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant
Great news! Paulding teen hit by a car at school leaves hospital after 14 weeks
DA ‘really disgusted’ bond was granted to alleged gang member accused of shooting APD officer
During the investigation, Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor were identified as the suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police found a Glock pistol, multiple magazines and a variety of ammunition in Minor’s car.
Calloway and Minor were recently arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Police have not released the victim’s name or said what the suspects’ motive may have been.