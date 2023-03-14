2 arrrested in 'jugging'

Mar. 13—Two Houston men were arrested Friday after surveillance videos linked them to a case of "bank jugging," which is when people are robbed after leaving a bank.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a man conducted a bank transaction on March 3, went to another local business and a man forced his way into his vehicle, grabbed a bag belonging to the man and assaulted him when he tried to stop him.

When other people tried to help, a second suspect pulled a gun.

OPD officers set up surveillance around area banks and noticed a vehicle following customers as they left the bank and realized it was the same vehicle that was involved in a robbery in Midland. While officers were watching the vehicle, they saw a man cover up the license plate and then approach an unoccupied vehicle that had just left a bank.

Officers arrested Frederick Lamont Pierson, 35, and Darius Russell, 29, and booked them into the Ector County jail Friday.

Although OPD sent out a press release stating both men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, jail records do not reflect that.

Pierson was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of vehicles and possession of marijuana and a theft of property charge out of Midland. He was released Sunday after posting surety bonds totaling $52,000.

Russell was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of vehicles and was released Saturday after posting a $500 surety bond.