2 Asian women stabbed in broad daylight in downtown SF

A Filipina woman was allegedly subjected to racism after asking a boutique employee in Forest Hills, Queens, about their pricing and return policy. Bea Cruz, 25, a full-time nurse, visited Maiko around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when a male employee suddenly started speaking in a racist manner and became aggressive towards her, according to CBS New York. According to Cruz, the employee snapped at her after she asked some questions about the store's policies, but he was already rude to her from the beginning.