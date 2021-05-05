2 Asian women stabbed in broad daylight in downtown SF
Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing two women on Market Street in San Francisco. Charges are pending.
Albuquerque police are looking to identify a man who spewed racial slurs while assaulting a massage therapist last year after she refused to give him a massage. The incident happened in December 2020 when the man walked into a massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque without wearing a mask, according to KOB4. The man started physically and verbally attacking the massage therapist when she refused to give him a massage.
A man in Sacramento suffered painful cuts and bruises after getting repeatedly shot with paintballs last Friday. The attack occurred while Edson So and his wife were outside in South Sacramento at around 12:30 p.m. The suspects allegedly drove down Hitchcock Way and turned onto Valley High Drive.
"Just assume your car is going to get broken into -- plan for the worst." Tourists are starting to come back to San Francisco and numbers show the thieves are as well.
Big news for San Francisco! Here's what a move to the yellow tier means for the city.
A man in West Baltimore was arrested and charged after attacking two Asian American women with a cement block Sunday. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at Wonderland Liquor Store in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue before 11 p.m. on May 2. In the video, the suspect can be seen wielding a cement block, which he uses to hit the helpless women.
Angel Island can provide a better understanding of the long U.S. tradition of welcoming some immigrants and excluding others
A Filipina woman was allegedly subjected to racism after asking a boutique employee in Forest Hills, Queens, about their pricing and return policy. Bea Cruz, 25, a full-time nurse, visited Maiko around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when a male employee suddenly started speaking in a racist manner and became aggressive towards her, according to CBS New York. According to Cruz, the employee snapped at her after she asked some questions about the store's policies, but he was already rude to her from the beginning.
He received several stab wounds, according to Greater Manchester Police
A new study finds that college enrollment is down this year overall, and particularly at the nation’s community colleges.
NBA icon Jeremy Lin was announced as Harvard's Class of 2021 virtual Class Day Speaker on Monday. Before becoming a professional basketball player, Lin graduated from Harvard in 2010 with an economics degree. Since his time at Harvard, he was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World, became the first Asian American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA as well as the first Asian American to win an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.
After her financial circumstances changed, Toi Cudworth delayed payments on some loans, and bought frozen chicken and veggies because they’re cheaper and they last longer.
As awful as Facebook is, it has single-handedly put more racists out of work than any other social media site. Last week, a volunteer fire chief in South Carolina landed in hot water after making a blatantly racist Facebook post that he swore wasn’t racist. Evidently, the backlash was too much as the man has resigned from his position.
An Asian American teenager was punched and called a racial slur while playing at a basketball tournament in Oakland. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred during an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament game at indoor basketball center Soldiertown on Saturday, according to KPIX 5. In the video, the teenager, identified only as Evan, is seen being pushed by a player from the San Francisco Generals, the opposing team.
The photographer's use of a wide-angle lens and the framing of the photo are likely responsible for the optical illusion.
Having last competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics—his performance overshadowed by his robbery scandal—Ryan Lochte is training for another chance...and to change people's minds about him.
Sheriff Chad Anderson called swatting calls “dangerous and completely unacceptable.”
Travelers landed at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning on the last scheduled Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago before travel restrictions are imposed. (May 3)
The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another disappointing loss, this time by the short-handed Toronto Raptors. James left with 6:42 to play as the Raptors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Sunday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said it was a precautionary move to pull James in his second game back after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle.
World number three Simona Halep was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the last 16 to Belgian Elise Mertens, while Dominic Thiem claimed a straightforward win in his first match since March.