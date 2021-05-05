2 Asian women stabbed while waiting for bus in downtown SF
The suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old San Francisco resident.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a GoFundMe to help the Eng family with medical expenses. A man suspected to be behind the stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco on Tuesday is now in police custody. What happened: The violent attack happened at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area.
A 55-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the women in broad daylight in San Francisco.
"She's independent, very headstrong. If she has to do something she's going to. That's just her." The family of 85-year-old Chui Fong said after hours of surgery she is expected to survive after being stabbed at a bus stop in San Francisco on Tuesday.
An eyewitness told local news the man had a "pretty big knife" and "just walked away like nothing happened" on Tuesday afternoon.
An Asian American father was waiting to cross the street with his 1-year-old child when a man approached and hit him from behind in San Francisco on Friday. What happened: Bruce, 36, was outside of Gus’s Community Market by the intersection of 4th and Channel streets around 2 p.m. in Mission Bay when he was punched from behind and knocked to the ground. In a surveillance video, the male suspect, identified as Sidney Hammond, can be seen pummeling Bruce more than a dozen times as the stroller carrying his child rolled away.
The NYPD needs help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted an Asian man inside a Queens subway station last month. What happened: The unidentified man approached the 22-year-old victim while inside the Queens Plaza subway station at around 1:30 p.m. on April 18, according to amNY. WANTED for HATE CRIME: On 4/18/21 @ 1:30 PM, @ the Queens Plaza station near Jackson Ave & Queens Blvd, when an unknown individual approached a 22-year-old Asian male from behind and assaulted him.
A man in West Baltimore was arrested and charged after attacking two Asian American women with a cement block Sunday. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at Wonderland Liquor Store in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue before 11 p.m. on May 2. In the video, the suspect can be seen wielding a cement block, which he uses to hit the helpless women.
