Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run, but got tagged early by José Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros in a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Ohtani (9-2) had been 8-0 in his last 13 starts since May 28, and gave himself a lead when he hit a solo homer in the first inning. “I feel like they were sitting on my cutters and sliders for the most part,” Ohtani said through a translator.