2 Atlanta-based companies named to Forbes’ ‘Best Customer Service 2024′ list

A pair of Atlanta-based companies made Forbes Magazine’s inaugural “Best Customer Service 2024″ list.

The magazine worked with data analytics company Hundred X to conduct a year-long survey. They surveyed more than 200,000 people who live in the United States and the respondents gave millions of ratings on more than 3,000 companies, according to Forbes.

Forbes then ranked the top 300 based on the following categories: people, speed, services and resolution.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A almost took home the top spot in the rankings. It finished No. 2 just behind The UPS Store, a branch of Sandy Springs-based UPS that is headquartered in California.

The other company to make the list? Forbes ranked Delta Air Lines at No. 39 as the second-best airline on the list behind Hawaiian Airlines at No. 25.

You can view the full list here.

