2 Atlanta men jailed repeatedly arrested again on drug charges

A large number of guns and drugs are now off the streets, after Atlanta police executed a search warrant on a southwest Atlanta apartment on June 24.

In May, APD’s narcotics unit received information about illegal activity happening out of an apartment building in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators began looking into the information and determined that narcotics were being sold out of one of the apartment buildings, eventually getting a search warrant.

Three suspects were located inside the apartment, and a fourth, 31-year-old Terrell Cobb, was found walking away from the apartment as officers approached. Mr. Cobb ran from police and was apprehended a short distance away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators found 691 grams of MDMA, 216.5 grams of oxycodone, 102.5 grams of Adderall and 63 grams of Xanax, among other drugs.

Police also found $7,801, an assortment of magazines and ammunition, four handguns and a rifle.

Terrell Cobb, 34-year-old Adderly Banks, 18-year-old Antavious Boswell, and 17-year-old Syheed Cobb were all charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Terrell Cobb is a convicted felon with 13 previous arrest cycles, and Banks is a convicted felon with 11 previous arrest cycles, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

All four men were transported to the Fulton County Jail.

“We are well aware that many of the violent incidents in our city are closely connected to illegal narcotics. Mr. Cobb and Mr. Banks had five firearms in the apartment with them, and both have a history involving multiple violent crimes,” APD wrote in a Facebook post. “We are proud of the work our investigators put into this case, and we are relieved to have these two violent, repeat offenders and their young counterparts off our streets.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: