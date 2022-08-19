2 Atlanta officers injured after DUI driver crashes into police cruiser, police say

A pair of officers are recovering from injuries they received after a driver crashed into their police car overnight.

According to police, two Atlanta police officers were driving south down Piedmont Rd. NE when another driving going in the same direction came over into their lane.

They say the patrol car was pushed up onto the sidewalk.

The officers suffered minor injuries to their arms and hands. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked out, but are expected to be OK.

Police say the driver nearly flipped their own car.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Her identity has not been released.

