There are 2 Atlantic systems — and one may become a tropical depression, forecast says

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic, one that could turn into a tropical depression by early next week.

One of the disturbances was just inland over Africa early Thursday, dumping rain over the Guinea Highlands. The tropical wave is expected to move off the west African coast soon and could develop over the next few days as it moves west across the Atlantic at about 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of formation through the next five days.

The other tropical wave carried a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic. Its formation chances are 20% through the next five days.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” forecasters wrote in the 2 a.m. Thursday advisory.

NOAA this week updated its prediction for the number of storms to expect this year and is now calling for 15 to 21 named storms, an increase from May when it called for 13 to 20 named storms. NOAA’s prediction for the number of hurricanes (7 to 10) and major hurricanes (3 to 5) didn’t change.

The next storm name is Fred.

