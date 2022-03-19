2 Atwater men arrested after a firearm, narcotics found in residence, Merced police say

A search warrant resulted in the arrests of two Atwater men on Saturday after officers located narcotics and a handgun at their Atwater home, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Unit served the search warrant in the 2400 block of Springwood Drive in Atwater at 12:30 p.m. Saturday after officers received information that resident Michael Salazar, 62, was selling methamphetamine.

Officers located 70 grams of meth while searching the residence. Officers also found resident William Prothro, 38, in possession of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Salazar was arrested on suspicion of sales of narcotics and Prothro was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics while possessing a firearm.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or RochaT@CityofMerced.org.