2 Bakersfield men arrested after reportedly stealing car and leading police on chase

Mar. 1—Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday after the suspects reportedly stole a car while burglarizing a business and evaded police during a car chase, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of New Horizon Boulevard to stop a burglary when suspects hopped into a stolen car and drove away, a news release said. The vehicle was found in the area of Hosking Road and Wolfpack Drive but it didn't stop when approached by officers and a car chase began, a news release added.

The car chase ended in the area of Herring and Ashe roads, with the suspects attempting to run away, police wrote.

Raul Cerda, 30 and Stephen Ingle, 38, were both arrested. Cerda was booked into jail on suspicion of nine felonies, including second-degree burglary, stealing a car, having a firearm as a felon and reckless driving. Cerda wasn't in custody as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.