2 Ball State University students arrested after firearm accidentally discharged on campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Ball State University students have been arrested after a firearm accidentally discharged inside a residence hall on campus this week, injuring one of the students.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday inside Baker Hall in the Noyer Complex where a firearm accidentally discharged while in a student’s possession, according to a press release shared Wednesday night by Deedie Dowdle, vice president of University Marketing and Communications at the university.

The student was injured by an accidental self-inflicted wound, which was described in the release as “non-life threatening.” The student received medical treatment at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Muncie police were made aware of the circumstances surrounding the injury, according to the press release. Muncie University police were also notified about the incident on Tuesday, prompting an investigation into the incident.

The investigation reportedly led university police to another student residing in Wood Hall of the Woodworth Complex on campus. A search of the student’s room uncovered the firearm police suspected was used in the initial incident and an additional firearm.

The press release confirmed that both students were arrested on Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the incident. BSU also said that both students have been suspended pending the outcome of a full student conduct review process.

Police have not yet confirmed the charges the students are facing in connection to their alleged roles in the firearm incident.

“Firearms are not allowed on Ball State University’s property, and that is clear in our Student Code of Conduct,” said John Foster, assistant vice president for public safety and chief of police at Ball State. “The leadership of our University—including our police department—have zero tolerance for violation of this policy. The discovery of a firearm on campus will be dealt with immediately, and alleged violators will be held fully accountable, including appropriate criminal charges, and students will be subject to sanctions including suspension or expulsion if found responsible.”

Ball State campus police asked students and members of the BSU community to report any suspicious activity at 765-285-1111.

