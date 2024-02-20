2 Baltimore police officers indicted in separate negligent driving, theft cases

Two Baltimore police officers have been indicted in separate cases, one with negligent driving after a crash and the other with theft related to overtime, city State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Tuesday.

Bates, a Democrat, also touted charges against three Baltimore County Police officers stemming from a violent encounter in the city. The county officers’ indictments were revealed last week.

In one case, city police Officer Alexia Davis was charged after being involved in a traffic collision with her patrol car on June 23, 2023, according to her indictment.

She faces five offenses stemming from the collision in 4900 Sinclair Lane: misconduct in office, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision and driving an emergency vehicle without regard for the safety of others, according to her indictment.

Davis, who has been with the department for about six years and made about, made about $71,000 in the 2022 fiscal year, the latest period for which city salary data is available.

Detective June Hall, a Baltimore police veteran of 14 years, is charged in a separate case with theft, operating a theft scheme, making false entries in public records and misconduct in office, according to her indictment.

Investigators began looking into Hall when she disappeared during the middle of her shift for more than three hours on Nov. 11, 2022, in a department vehicle and without telling her supervisor, the indictment says. Asked about her whereabouts, Hall said she had a dentist’s appointment. She claimed overtime that day, including the period when she was off the job.

Prosecutors accused Hall of falsifying her timecard on several occasions throughout last March and May. She claimed to be working while running personal errands in a department vehicle, some of which took her as far away as Ellicott City,

On March 31, Hall clocked in at 7:20 a.m., but didn’t leave her house until 10 minutes later, according to her indictment. Her shift began at 7 a.m., but she didn’t arrive at headquarters until about 8 that morning.

Hall texted her sergeant later that day, the indictment says. “Can you please fix my login time I forgot to log in at 7,” Hall said. She got paid for the full shift.

The detective made about $141,000, including overtime pay, in the 2022 fiscal year, city records show.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Hall or Davis.

The three Baltimore County officers were indicted last week in connection with a Sept. 27 encounter near Johns Hopkins Hospital. Cpl. Zachary Small, who joined the department in 2004, shot pepper spray directly into the face of a man who was handcuffed and shackled in the back of a patrol car. The man had escaped from police custody at the hospital, court documents said.

After pepper spraying the man, Small pulled him from the car, threw him to the ground and used the man’s hair to yank his head back and forth, according to the indictment.

When another officer asked the man lying facedown on the concrete why he couldn’t breathe, Small replied: “Because he got sprayed.” Small did not call for medical assistance or render aid, the indictment said.

A grand jury indicted Small on charges of first-degree and second-degree assault, excessive force, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

“After careful review of all of the evidence available to us, I made the decision to dismiss the charge of first-degree assault,” Bates said in a news release Tuesday. “We believe we have the evidence to proceed on the remaining charges.”

Baltimore County Officers Jacob Roos and Justin Graham-Moore each face one count of misconduct in office for failing to step in and assist the suspect.

