2 Baltimore police officers shot while serving homicide warrant; suspect killed

Two Baltimore police officers serving a homicide warrant were injured in an exchange of gunfire that left the suspect dead outside the city Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirmed two officers with the city's police department and part of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were injured and taken to a local hospital after the shooting at Security Square Mall, just west of the county's border with the city.

Police shot the 32-year-old suspect after he opened fire on the officers serving homicide and handgun warrants, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference.

Harrison and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said they visited the injured officers, who were in stable condition.

"I am deeply thankful both officers are alert," Scott said.

The two officers' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The suspect killed in the shootout was wanted in connection with a homicide June 19 in Baltimore, Harrison said. Officers received a warrant for the suspect and were acting on information the suspect was in Baltimore County.

At the news conference, Harrison declined to provide more details about the killing that led to the warrants. There was only one fatal shooting June 19, in which a 38-year-old man was killed in west Baltimore, according to a database of killings tracked by the Baltimore Sun.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore police officers shot, hospitalized near Security Square Mall