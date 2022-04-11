These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

TipRanks
·5 min read

Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds.

However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action before the stock takes back off on an upward trajectory.

So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for.

Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred so far in 2022, both tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a Strong or Moderate Buy consensus rating. Not to mention some strong upside potential is at play here.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In recent years, the state of Texas has become something of an economic engine in the US, accounting for large portions of economic growth. The first stock on our short list today, Yeti, is based in Austin, the Texas capital; it was founded in 2006 by pair of Texan brothers. The company is known for its outdoor gear, lines of insulated coolers, drinking cups, and bags, as well as outdoor apparel and even rugged dog bowls and beds. Yeti’s products have found a devoted following among campers, hunters, and fishers, and are available both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores.

At first glance, it’s fair to wonder why Yeti’s stock is down 50% from this past November. The company saw a top line of $443.1 million in the last reported quarter, 4Q21; this was a gain of 18% year-over-year. Adjusted income per diluted share grew 17% y/y, to reach 87 cents.

On the negative side, however, investors couldn’t fail to note that the company’s earnings forecast for 2022 came in well below expectations. The Street had been looking for guidance of ~$2.94 per share; what the company gave was a range of $2.82 to $2.86.

Looking at Yeti for investment firm Berenberg, analyst Rudy Yang points out both the company’s strong quarter and its downbeat guidance – and then comes down squarely for the bulls on this one, writing: “We find the company’s recent de-rating to be unwarranted, as fears over mean reversion and temporary margin headwinds have overshadowed Yeti’s solid fundamentals and robust growth trajectory. As a result, we believe shares now offer an attractive buying opportunity, and we encourage investors to buy Yeti stock.”

To this end, Yang rates Yeti a Buy, while his $92 price target indicates potential for ~71% upside in the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record click here)

Overall, the Wall Street analysts are lining up behind Yang. The stock has 10 recent analyst reviews on record, breaking down 9 to 1 in favor of Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Yeti is selling for $53.93, and its average price target of $94.10 suggests a further upside of ~74% over the next 12 months. (See Yeti stock forecast on TipRanks)

RH (RH)

For the second stock on our list, we’ll shift gears and look at RH, a company in the luxury home furnishing niche. RH uses a combination of showplace gallery stores and direct-to-consumer online sales, and markets its products toward well-heeled clients purchasing homes in the >$1 million range. RH shares peaked last August; it is down by more than half since then.

RH issued its 4Q21 and full year results this past March 29. The top line came in at $903 million, a Q4 record for the company, and up 11% year-over-year. On the negative side, the figure missed the forecast of $931 million. EPS, however, came in at $5.66, up 12% y/y and beating the $5.58 estimates.

The real problem here came with the 2022 outlook. RH management guided toward full-year revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%; the analysts had been hoping for a more robust 10% guidance figure.

We should consider these figures in light of recent events. RH faces generalized pressures from a combination of headwinds, including rising fuel prices, continued supply chain problems, and the war in Ukraine which is exacerbating both. The company is something of a luxury brand, and its customer base has money – but those customers are impacted by rising inflation and a tighter credit regime.

Even with all of this, analyst Jonathan Matuszewski of Jefferies sees a positive outlook for RH. He writes of the stock, “We think a moderation in luxury real estate is baked into shares, and March data suggests >$1M home sales aren't 'doomed.' With RH trading closer to aspirational brands vs. true luxury brands, we see minimal downside, and investors should feel comforted by its unmatched pricing power across Consumer Discretionary.” On an upbeat note, Matuszewski adds, “RH's strategy of higher price points, fewer customers, and bigger orders provides insulation.”

The analyst uses these comments to support a Buy rating here, and he sets a $560 price target that implies a 12-month upside of ~62%. (To watch Matuszewski’s track record, click here)

The Jefferies view represents the bulls on RH; overall, the stock gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 10 Buys, 3 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are priced at $346.32 and their $499.93 average price target suggests an upside of 44% from that level. (See RH stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • Shopify Plans Stock Split, Aims to Ensure CEO's Control

    E-commerce portal Shopify proposes to split its stock and ensure that its CEO remains the controlling holder.

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Smaller Earnings Beats Expected

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.

  • Nasdaq slumps 1.7%, leading stock indexes lower, as Treasury yields keep surging

    U.S. stocks remained under pressure Monday afternoon, with energy, tech and other growth names bearing the brunt, as Treasury yields continued to soar amid a busy week that features the latest inflation reading and the kickoff of earnings season. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 3.9% last week, its worst performance since late January, joining the S&P 500 in breaking a string of three consecutive weekly gains. The Dow fell for a second week.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • 3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector.

  • Checking In on the Charts of Nvidia

    A fundamental analyst at Baird downgraded semiconductor maker Nvidia to a "neutral" rating this morning. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices have been on the defensive since late November. The trading volume has been more active since November telling us that this stock has attracted more attention.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • 12 Best US Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best US stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best US Stocks to Buy Now. All major stock benchmarks saw their highest losses in two years in the first quarter of 2022, with the S&P 500 declining 4.6% and […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Amazon Drone Crashes Hit Jeff Bezos' Delivery Dreams

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos went on 60 Minutes in 2013 and pledged to fill the skies with a fleet of delivery drones that could zip parcels to customers’ homes in 30 minutes. Asked when this future would arrive, the Amazon.com Inc. founder said he expected drone deliveries to commence in the next five years or thereabouts.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter

  • Stock Market Falls As Yields Rise; Energy, Tech, Consumer Discretionary Lead Decliners

    The stock market declined as Treasury yields rose. Technology, consumer discretionary, energy declined the most.

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.