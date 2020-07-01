2 Beaten-Up Penny Stocks That Are Set for a Rebound

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity.

Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share.

Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, along with hefty profits for investors.

So, how are investors supposed to determine which names have what it takes to make a comeback? Follow the pros.

Using TipRanks’ database, we were able to pinpoint two promising penny stocks, according to the analyst community. Although each has fallen below $3, the Buy-rated tickers appear poised to take off on an upward trajectory, boasting colossal upside potential.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Based on its innovative technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals provides solutions that simplify the process of administering important therapies. Even though its public offering prompted a serious sell-off on June 25, with the one-day loss coming in at 49%, the new $2.59 share price could allow investors to get in on the action before XERS blasts off.

Representing Piper Sandler, analyst David Amsellem believes that the Street is underestimating XERS. Pointing to the results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating XP-3924, its liquid-stable, ready-to-use (RTU) coformulation of pramlintide and insulin in adult patients with type 1 diabetes, the analyst is optimistic about the candidate’s prospects going forward.

The trial was designed as a randomized, open-label, 3-arm, cross-over study enrolling 18 adult participants, who were randomized to receive subcutaneous injections (SC) of XP-3924, regular insulin or co-administration of Symlin and insulin. It should be noted that Symlin is AstraZeneca’s product that needs to be injected separately from insulin, while Xeris' asset is given as a single injection.

Importantly, post-prandial treatment with XP-3924 resulted in a 62% decrease in hyperglycemia compared to treatment with insulin alone. Adding to the good news, Amsellem highlights that glycemic control associated with XP-3924 was in line with that of the co-administration of pramlintide-insulin, and that glucose variability, or the variation of all plasma glucose levels across the six-hour monitoring period, was lower in patients treated with XP-3924 versus insulin alone and the co-administration of insulin with Symlin.

“We do not believe that meaningful value is being ascribed to this opportunity (or other pipeline shots-on-goal for that matter), given our bullish view of the opportunity for Gvoke in severe hypoglycemia rescue (i.e., peak U.S. sales of $250 million-plus are realistic),” Amsellem commented.

Looking ahead, Amsellem expects XERS to seek out a development partner, with management indicating “it could play a role in pramlintide-insulin commercialization with a partner given that the company already calls on endocrinologists in its support of Gvoke.” The analyst added, “As an aside, management also suggested that it would seek a partner for its injectable diazepam product for seizure clusters, though this is a relatively inexpensive development program focused on a concentrated prescriber audience, so in that vein, keeping full rights here would not be out of the question.”

To this end, Amsellem rates XERS an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with an $11 price target. This target implies shares could climb 326% higher in the next year. (To watch Amsellem’s track record, click here)

Do other analysts agree with Amsellem? They do. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. At $12.50, the average price target puts the potential twelve-month gain at 373%. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks)