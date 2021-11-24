2 Beaufort County men shot in car in Savannah; 1 died from injuries, police say

Two men from Beaufort County were shot in a car in Savannah on Tuesday night, resulting in the death of one and serious injuries to the other, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Markese De’Shawn Singleton, 29, of St. Helena Island died from his injuries shortly after the shooting, said department spokesperson Bianca Johnson.

The other man, from Bluffton, was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and is in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of North Gamble Road.

Johnson said they could not release information on whether multiple shots were fired.

Asked if there are any suspects, Johnson said they had no information they could release.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (912) 234-2020 and may qualify for a cash reward.