2 Becker school board members resign following backlash after an anti-LGBT presentation

BECKER — Two Becker school board members have resigned following backlash from an anti-LGBT presentation.

Board members Cindy Graham and Sarah Schafer’s last day of service was March 15, the board announced April 4. Their original terms end Dec. 31, 2024.

The school board accepted applications to fill the vacancies from the announcement of the resignations until April 15 and received over 20 applications. Eight applicants were selected at a special meeting Wednesday to be interviewed by the board next week, according to Becker High School social studies teacher and Gender and Sexuality Alliance advisor Heather Abrahamson.

A typical appointment process includes the nomination by the board of four applicants with interviews expected for May 2. Board members would then vote to appoint members that day. Once selected, a 30-day period in which the nominations can be appealed will pass before the appointees begin their roles, according to Becker Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt.

GSA members and their allies gather while participating in the Becker Freedom Days Parade in 2021.

Three four-year board terms will be up for election in November along with the two two-year terms to complete Graham and Schafer’s original appointments. Once elected, board members would begin their terms in January.

The resignations come after the school board received pushback following its decision to allow the Child Protection League, an anti-LGBT organization according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, to present to the board last month, just one day before Graham and Schafer resigned.

Gender Justice, a nonprofit legal and policy advocacy organization focused on gender equity, addressed a letter to Schmidt following the presentation. Calling the board’s decision to allow CPL to present a “completely inexcusable exercise in poor judgment,” Gender Justice Executive Director Megan Peterson said the organization would be watching the district's treatment of LGBT students in the years to come.

“Gender Justice is beyond troubled to hear that the Becker Public Schools school board invited an anti-transgender and anti-gay hate group to speak at their school board meeting,” Peterson wrote.

One board applicant included Chris Klippen, a former Becker School Board member who presented with the Child Protection League in March. Klippen was not among the applicants selected by the board Wednesday.

A lot could be at stake with the board appointments, Abrahamson said.

"It is concerning because the GSA has not been as supported as they deserve to be and so it's always apprehensive when you don't know what you're going to get," said Becker High School art teacher and former GSA advisor Jo Eichler.

Graham declined to comment and Schafer could not be reached for comment by deadline.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 2 Becker school board members resign after anti-LGBT presentation