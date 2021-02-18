2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest

  • Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova stand inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
  • Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
  • Journalist Daria Chultsova gestures inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
  • Journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva gestures inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
  • Journalists Ekaterina Bakhvalova, right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A court in Belarus on Tuesday opened a trial of two journalists, who could face years in prison after covering a protest. Ekaterina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova were filming police action to disperse a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in November for Belsat TV channel when they were arrested and charged of "organizing actions rudely violating public order." They denied the accusations. (AP Photo)
1 / 5

Belarus Journalists' Trial

Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova stand inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president.

The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, 27, who goes by the name Andreyeva, and Daria Chultsova, 23 of the Polish-funded Belsat TV channel. They were arrested in November when police broke down the door of an apartment in Minsk from which they were doing a live stream of a protest and charged them with “organizing actions rudely violating public order,” accusations they have denied.

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus has called for their release and urged Belarusian authorities to stop prosecuting journalists for doing their jobs.

Addressing the court before the verdict, Bakhvalava vowed to continue working for “building a Belarus that won't have political repressions.”

“I'm not pleading. I'm demanding acquittal for me and my colleagues,” she said in a reference to other Belarusian journalists who have been put into custody.

There have been more than 400 detentions of journalists in Belarus over the last six months. At least 10 of them have faced criminal charges and remain in custody.

“We consider the sentence politically motivated, its' goal is to scare all journalists to prevent them from fulfilling their professional duty to cover socially important events in the country,” the Belarusian Association of Journalists said. “That effectively amounts to a professional ban.”

The International Federation of Journalists' president, Younes Mjahed, denounced the ruling as “shameful and totally unfounded.” "Today’s verdict is a clear attack on press freedom and we all stand together against this mockery of justice,” he said in a statement.

Belarus has been rocked by protests after official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

Authorities in the Eastern European nation have responded with a sweeping crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands were brutally beaten.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the Belarus election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

___

Follow all AP stories about developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/Belarus.

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guide

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge amid protests

    Opposition leader handed second charge as she appears in court via video link for the first time.

  • Case dropped after woman in racist run-in gets therapy

    Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out Tuesday after completing a diversionary counseling program that prosecutors said was meant to educate her on the harm of her actions.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • Kayleigh McEnany clashes with Jake Tapper after drawing outrage for Biden tweet

    Former colleague told Jake Tapper Ms McEnany was courting QAnon with tweet

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • The Daily Show solves Texas blackouts with 'America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC'

    "A freak winter storm slammed into Texas, causing blackouts for millions of people," and after three days, things are "awful," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "I know people were praying for Texas to go blue, but not like this. I mean is it too much to ask for just one apocalypse at a time?" All over Texas, "pipes are frozen, temperatures are below zero, ice is everywhere — forget Texans, this would be too much for Elsa," he joked. Texans are struggling to get heat, water, and food, but "luckily for them, their leaders have stepped up in their time of need" — to blame windmills and Democrats, Noah said. Look, this is embarrassing for Texas Republicans, he said. "I mean, this is the state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now that industry has failed spectacularly." But GOP state leaders and their cable news allies are getting "so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook" they're blaming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the nonexistent Green New Deal, he added, and that "is f---ing insane." "This just goes to show you, no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the boogeyman, AOC," Noah said. That's clearly "disingenuous, but the good news is it's led to an amazing breakthrough that might just solve Texas' energy problems forever." That breakthrough, unveiled in a fake ad, "draws power from America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) "has been working hard to somehow push the blame to Democrats and the Green New Deal, which doesn't even exist yet," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And Tucker Carlson is helping him out by blaming it on windmills," an accusation so wrong "even the expert Tucker dragged on the show to talk smack about windmills wasn't willing to get into it." Meanwhile, President Biden told a CNN town hall "he's tired of talking about Donald Trump and referred to Donald Trump as 'the former guy' — which I love, because he will hate that," Kimmel said. "Joe knows that the way to deflate Trump is to ignore him, but it's hard, he's like a 2-year-old — you worry that if you take your eyes off him for a minute, he'll flush your keys down the toilet." More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa: The Times

    Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to live, work and study in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme which opens up a path to British citizenship for people fleeing China's crackdown in the former colony, The Times newspaper reported. London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law that democracy activists say will end the freedoms promised to the territory in 1997. Under the rules, Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport will be allowed to live in the United Kingdom for five years and then apply for "settled status" and citizenship.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.