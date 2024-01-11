2 Berks colleges get state grants to battle student hunger

Jan. 11—Two Berks County colleges have received state grants aimed at battling student hunger on campus.

Kutztown University and Reading Area Community College have been awarded PA Hunger-Free Campus grants from the state Department of Education. They are among 30 institutes of higher education to get grant funding.

Kutztown will receive $60,000, and RACC will get $40,000.

The Hunger-Free Campus grants are meant to help schools address food insecurity on campus, including by expanding access to food options, creating awareness initiatives and upgrading facilities.

"Students of all ages learn best when they start the day with a full stomach and are better prepared to succeed when they have access to nutritious, healthy food," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement announcing the grants. "That's why my administration fought for and delivered universal free breakfast in K-12 classrooms, and it's why we're fighting back against hunger on our college campuses.

"These grants will help colleges and universities across Pennsylvania improve and introduce programs to fight hunger and ensure students from every background have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed in Pennsylvania."

A total of $1 million has been secured in the 2023-24 state budget for Hunger-Free Campus grants.