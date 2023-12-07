2 Berks Countians picked to sing national anthem at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Dec. 7—Two Berks Countians have been selected to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

They were picked through the 2024 PA Farm Show National Anthem contest with people voting for singers through social media.

Sophie Strick of Reading will sing the national anthem on Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. Keith Weiser of Fleetwood will sing it Jan. 11 at 8 a.m.

The top vote-getter in the contest was Thea Sten, a 13-year-old from Schuylkill Haven. She will sing Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. as part of the Farm Show's opening ceremony.

"The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of our agriculture industry and what unites us," state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in a statement announcing the singers. "'The Star-Spangled Banner' unites our communities, regardless of our differences. Thea and a talented cast of singers from communities across Pennsylvania will set a tone of unity and pride in commonwealth and country as we start each day of the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show."

A contest winner will sing in the Giant Expo Hall at 8 a.m. each day of the show, which runs from Jan. 6 to 13. Performances can be heard throughout the complex and will be aired live on the farm show's Facebook page.